Vladimir Tarasenko headshot

Vladimir Tarasenko News: Pots power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Tarasenko scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Tarasenko has four goals and three assists over his last seven contests. The 34-year-old winger is contributing regularly and can be a good source of points, shots and hits in fantasy. He's up to 19 goals, 39 points (11 on the power play), 122 shots, 49 hits and a minus-4 rating over 62 outings this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Tarasenko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Tarasenko See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 15
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
19 days ago