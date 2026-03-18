Vladimir Tarasenko News: Pots power-play goal
Tarasenko scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Tarasenko has four goals and three assists over his last seven contests. The 34-year-old winger is contributing regularly and can be a good source of points, shots and hits in fantasy. He's up to 19 goals, 39 points (11 on the power play), 122 shots, 49 hits and a minus-4 rating over 62 outings this season.
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