Vladimir Tarasenko News: Pots power-play goal

Tarasenko scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Tarasenko has four goals and three assists over his last seven contests. The 34-year-old winger is contributing regularly and can be a good source of points, shots and hits in fantasy. He's up to 19 goals, 39 points (11 on the power play), 122 shots, 49 hits and a minus-4 rating over 62 outings this season.