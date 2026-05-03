Vladimir Tarasenko headshot

Vladimir Tarasenko News: Scores in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Tarasenko scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Tarasenko started a comeback push in the second period, which ultimately saw the Wild briefly take a lead later in the frame. The 34-year-old has started to find his touch this postseason with two goals and an assist over his last three games. He's added 12 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating across seven playoff outings, playing mainly in a middle-six role.

Vladimir Tarasenko
Minnesota Wild
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