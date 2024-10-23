Vladimir Tarasenko News: Sets up lone goal in win

Tarasenko registered an assist in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Islanders.

Tarasenko has a point in each of the last two games. The winger is up to two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net, four hits and a plus-3 rating. He saw just 12:19 of ice time Tuesday and continues to be relatively limited despite being listed in a top-six role. His power-play role will likely keep him somewhat productive, but Tarasenko is more of a supporting player in the Red Wings' offense.