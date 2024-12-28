Vladimir Tarasenko News: Snaps slump with helper
Tarasenko recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Tarasenko ended an eight-game slump when he helped out on a Simon Edvinsson tally in the third period. Prior to the holiday break, Tarasenko had been on the top line, but he was back on the third line Friday. The 33-year-old winger is at 13 points, 60 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-9 rating through 34 appearances this season in what's shaping up to be one of the worst healthy campaigns of his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now