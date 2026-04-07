Vladimir Tarasenko News: Tallies again in win
Tarasenko scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.
Tarasenko has scored in consecutive contests for the third time in his last 11 outings. In that span, he has seven goals and two assists. The 34-year-old's ice time has been trending down lately since the Wild's forward group is healthy, but he's been productive with his chances. He's now at 23 goals, 45 points, 140 shots on net, 59 hits and a minus-8 rating over 71 appearances in a middle-six role this season.
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