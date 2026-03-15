Vladimir Tarasenko News: Tallies twice Sunday
Tarasenko scored two goals on four shots and added three hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Tarasenko's pair of goals came 23 seconds apart early in the third period. This added some pressure on Toronto, but the Wild weren't able to tie the game. Tarasenko has been a fine middle-six winger in March with three goals and three assists over eight games this month. He's up to 18 tallies, 38 points, 120 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-2 rating through 61 appearances on the year.
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