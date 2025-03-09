Vladislav Gavrikov News: Adds assist

Gavrikov notched an assist in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Gavrikov helped out on Warren Foegele's tally late in the second period. With two assists over his last three games, Gavrikov has had a decent stretch lately, though he remains more of a shutdown defender. He's at 22 points, 82 shots on net, 118 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 62 appearances this season in a top-four role.