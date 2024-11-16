Vladislav Gavrikov News: Adds assist in win

Gavrikov notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Gavrikov helped out on Adrian Kempe's goal 15 seconds into the third period. With five points over eight contests in November, Gavrikov has been surprisingly effective on offense lately. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, six assists, 24 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 19 outings overall. Gavrikov should continue to see significant minutes in a top-four role, though it wouldn't be surprising for most of his contributions to come in a non-scoring capacity.