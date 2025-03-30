Vladislav Gavrikov News: Collects two assists in win

Gavrikov posted two assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Gavrikov set up Adrian Kempe for his second tally of the game late in the second period, and then helped out on an Andrei Kuzmenko goal in the third. This was Gavrikov's first multi-point effort since Feb. 5 versus the Canadiens. The defenseman is up to four goals, 23 helpers, 92 shots on net, 131 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 73 appearances. He likely won't have time to reach his career high of 33 points from 2021-22 with the Blue Jackets, but the 30-point mark isn't out of the question just yet.