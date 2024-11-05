Vladislav Gavrikov News: Contributes helper in win

Gavrikov recorded an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Gavrikov snapped a six-game point drought with his helper on Adrian Kempe's empty-net tally. Through 13 outings, Gavrikov has four assists, 17 shots on net, 28 blocks and a plus-7 rating. He's seen top-four minutes in the absence of Drew Doughty (ankle), though Gavrikov was listed on the third pairing despite playing 23:10 in Monday's contest.