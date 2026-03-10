Vladislav Gavrikov headshot

Vladislav Gavrikov News: Earns two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Gavrikov logged two assists and two PIM in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Gavrikov is on a five-game point streak, earning three goals and three assists in that span. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to trend toward a career year. He's at 27 points (12 goals, 15 helpers) with 94 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 36 PIM, 38 hits and a minus-14 rating over 63 appearances in a top-four role.

Vladislav Gavrikov
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladislav Gavrikov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladislav Gavrikov See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
35 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
36 days ago