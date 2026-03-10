Vladislav Gavrikov News: Earns two assists in win
Gavrikov logged two assists and two PIM in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.
Gavrikov is on a five-game point streak, earning three goals and three assists in that span. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to trend toward a career year. He's at 27 points (12 goals, 15 helpers) with 94 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 36 PIM, 38 hits and a minus-14 rating over 63 appearances in a top-four role.
