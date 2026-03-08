Vladislav Gavrikov headshot

Vladislav Gavrikov News: Extends streak with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Gavrikov scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.

Gavrikov has scored in three straight games and has a point in each of his last four contests. The 30-year-old defenseman has doubled his previous career high in goals with 12 this season. He's up to 25 points, 93 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 62 appearances. He's shooting 12.9 percent, so the offense could drop at any time, but Gavrikov remains a decent depth option for fantasy blue lines.

Vladislav Gavrikov
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladislav Gavrikov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladislav Gavrikov See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
33 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
34 days ago