Vladislav Gavrikov News: Extends streak with goal
Gavrikov scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.
Gavrikov has scored in three straight games and has a point in each of his last four contests. The 30-year-old defenseman has doubled his previous career high in goals with 12 this season. He's up to 25 points, 93 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 62 appearances. He's shooting 12.9 percent, so the offense could drop at any time, but Gavrikov remains a decent depth option for fantasy blue lines.
