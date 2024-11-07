Vladislav Gavrikov News: Lights lamp Thursday

Gavrikov scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Gavrikov has a goal and two assists, as well as a plus-4 rating, over his last three contests. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to six points, 20 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 15 games overall. Gavrikov could be asked to do a bit more if Mikey Anderson (upper body) misses additional time following his early exit from Thursday's game.