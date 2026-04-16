Vladislav Gavrikov headshot

Vladislav Gavrikov News: Notches assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Gavrikov had an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Gavrikov posted four assists over seven outings in April. The 30-year-old defenseman's first campaign with the Rangers was a bright spot for the team, as he put up a career-best 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) with 119 shots on net, 105 blocked shots, 50 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 82 appearances. Gavrikov has six more years on his deal, and while he'll likely regress from an 11.8 shooting percentage, he'll be capable of well-rounded production in a top-four role.

Vladislav Gavrikov
New York Rangers
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