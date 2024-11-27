Vladislav Gavrikov News: Posts helper Wednesday

Gavrikov notched an assist, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Gavrikov helped out on Adrian Kempe's empty-net tally. This was just the second helper over the last seven games for Gavrikov, though offense isn't a huge part of his playing style. The 29-year-old defenseman has contributed nine points, a plus-11 rating, 26 shots on net, 13 hits and 49 blocked shots through 23 outings in a top-four role this season.