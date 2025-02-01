Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vladislav Gavrikov headshot

Vladislav Gavrikov News: Snaps slump with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Gavrikov earned an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Gavrikov's helper ended a 16-game point drought for the defenseman. In that span, he went minus-9 with 24 shots on net and 33 blocked shots. The 29-year-old is frequently better at the defensive aspects of the game, so it's not unusual for his scoring contributions to be spotty. He's at 17 points, 66 shots on net, 102 blocks and a plus-9 rating over 50 appearances in 2024-25.

Vladislav Gavrikov
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now