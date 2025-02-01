Vladislav Gavrikov News: Snaps slump with assist

Gavrikov earned an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Gavrikov's helper ended a 16-game point drought for the defenseman. In that span, he went minus-9 with 24 shots on net and 33 blocked shots. The 29-year-old is frequently better at the defensive aspects of the game, so it's not unusual for his scoring contributions to be spotty. He's at 17 points, 66 shots on net, 102 blocks and a plus-9 rating over 50 appearances in 2024-25.