Vladislav Gavrikov headshot

Vladislav Gavrikov News: Sparks comeback effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Gavrikov scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Gavrikov tallied early in the third period, igniting a four-goal rally for the Rangers. This was his 10th goal of the season, making this the first year he's reached double digits. The 30-year-old blueliner is at 23 points, 90 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 38 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 60 appearances. While he has been good, Adam Fox is healthy again, so Gavrikov is poised to take on more defensive assignments down the stretch.

Vladislav Gavrikov
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladislav Gavrikov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladislav Gavrikov See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
28 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
29 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
32 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
39 days ago