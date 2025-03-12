Vladislav Gavrikov News: Strong presence in win
Gavrikov scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Gavrikov has three points over his last four outings, though this was his first goal since Feb. 5 versus the Canadiens. The shutdown defenseman is up to four goals and 23 points in 63 appearances, matching his 77-hame point total from the previous regular season. He's also recorded 84 shots on net, 118 blocked shots, 38 hits and a plus-12 rating in 2024-25. The 30-point mark is likely too far out of reach, but Gavrikov's defensive excellence has made him an option in deeper fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now