Vladislav Gavrikov News: Strong presence in win

Gavrikov scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Gavrikov has three points over his last four outings, though this was his first goal since Feb. 5 versus the Canadiens. The shutdown defenseman is up to four goals and 23 points in 63 appearances, matching his 77-hame point total from the previous regular season. He's also recorded 84 shots on net, 118 blocked shots, 38 hits and a plus-12 rating in 2024-25. The 30-point mark is likely too far out of reach, but Gavrikov's defensive excellence has made him an option in deeper fantasy formats.