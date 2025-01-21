Vladislav Gavrikov News: Stuck in drought
Gavrikov's point drought reached 11 games in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.
In that span, Gavrikov has a minus-6 rating, nine shots on net, seven hits and 21 blocked shots. The 29-year-old defenseman is almost always a steady source of blocks, but this is a poor stretch of play for him. He's at 16 points, 51 shots on net, 89 blocks and a plus-11 rating across 44 appearances. Gavrikov is a virtual lock for top-four minutes, but his role could shrink slightly once Drew Doughty (ankle) is ready to make his season debut, which could happen before the end of January.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now