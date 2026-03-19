Vladislav Gavrikov News: Tallies in Wednesday's loss

Gavrikov scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.

Gavrikov continues to put up surprising scoring numbers. He has five goals and four assists over nine contests in March and has maintained a spot on the first pairing and second power-play unit. He's at 14 goals, 31 points, 102 shots on net, 91 blocked shots, 44 PIM, 41 hits and a minus-12 rating through 68 appearances.