Vladislav Gavrikov headshot

Vladislav Gavrikov News: Three-game, three-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Gavrikov scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Gavrikov is on a three-game, three-point scoring streak that includes two goals. The goal was his 11th (24 points; 61 games). Gavrikov has never scored more than six goals in any of his eight seasons, so this is a true lightning in a bottle year for the Russian defender.

Vladislav Gavrikov
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
