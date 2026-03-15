Vladislav Gavrikov headshot

Vladislav Gavrikov News: Three-point effort Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Gavrikov scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

The veteran blueliner potted his 13th goal of the season late in the first period, in between helpers on tallies by Noah Laba and Vincent Trocheck. The three-point effort was a season high for Gavrikov, and over nine games since the Olympic break he's delivered four goals and nine points.

Vladislav Gavrikov
New York Rangers
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