Vladislav Kolyachonok headshot

Vladislav Kolyachonok News: Claimed off waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Pittsburgh claimed Kolyachonok off waivers from Utah on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kolyachonok recorded two goals, three assists, 12 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, and 14 hits in 23 appearances with Utah during the 2024-25 season. The team planned to assign him to AHL Tucson if he cleared waivers; however, he will now have the chance to play regularly with the Penguins.

Vladislav Kolyachonok
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
