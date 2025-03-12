Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Deputy Basketball Editor Kirien Sprecher for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #nba-fantasy!
Vladislav Kolyachonok headshot

Vladislav Kolyachonok News: Getting chance to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Kolyachonok played in his fourth straight game Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Kolyachonok was scratched for six straight games after the Penguins plucked him off waivers from Utah. He's since played in the last four games due to injuries to Pierre-Olivier Joseph (upper body) and Ryan Shea (upper body). Kolyachonok was on the top pairing alongside Kris Letang and saw 21:43 of ice time Tuesday. Despite a minus-3 rating across four contests with the Penguins, Kolyachonok looks to be getting an extended audition for 2025-26 -- he's under contract for next season after inking a two-year deal with Utah last June prior to being waived.

Vladislav Kolyachonok
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now