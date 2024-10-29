Vladislav Kolyachonok News: Notches two helpers

Kolyachonok registered two assists and two hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Kolyachonok helped out on second-period tallies by Matias Maccelli and Mikhail Sergachev. This was Kolyachonok's first multi-point effort in 2024-25, and he shouldn't be expected to make much of an impact on offense from the third pairing. He's at four points, eight hits, seven blocked shots, three shots on goal and a minus-5 rating over 10 appearances, and he may have to compete with Maveric Lamoureux and Juuso Valimaki for consistent playing time.