Vladislav Kolyachonok News: On outside looking in for now

Kolyachonok has been scratched 10 times over Utah's first 12 games in November.

While that's not an encouraging workload for the young defenseman, Kolyachonok could be called upon soon to fill in for Maveric Lamoureux (upper body), who is out 4-6 weeks. Juuso Valimaki got first dibs on filling Lamoureux's spot Friday, but the 23-year-old Kolyachonok needs to get in some action. He'd have to go through waivers to be assigned to AHL Tucson. Utah hasn't put much trust in the Belarusian defenseman so far, giving him an average of 13:05 per game over 13 contests, during which he's picked up four points and a minus-6 rating.