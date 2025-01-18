Vladislav Kolyachonok News: Stuck in reserve role

Kolyachonok was scratched for the fifth straight game in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

John Marino's return Tuesday from a season-long absence due to a back injury complicated Kolyachonok's path to the lineup. A spot opened up Saturday when Mikhail Sergachev (upper body) was ruled out, but it was Nick DeSimone who entered the lineup. Kolyachonok has five points, 12 shots on net, a minus-7 rating, 14 hits and 19 blocked shots over 23 appearances this season. Kolyachonok would require waivers to be sent to AHL Tucson, but his presence on the NHL roster suggests Utah is not willing to risk losing the 23-year-old for nothing.