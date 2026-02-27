Vladislav Namestnikov headshot

Vladislav Namestnikov Injury: Exits early Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Namestnikov (lower body) won't finish Friday's game versus the Ducks.

Namestnikov was limited to 3:51 of ice time in this contest prior to the injury. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Sharks. Walker Duehr would likely draw into the lineup if Namestnikov misses time.

Vladislav Namestnikov
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladislav Namestnikov See More
