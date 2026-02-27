Vladislav Namestnikov Injury: Exits early Friday
Namestnikov (lower body) won't finish Friday's game versus the Ducks.
Namestnikov was limited to 3:51 of ice time in this contest prior to the injury. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Sharks. Walker Duehr would likely draw into the lineup if Namestnikov misses time.
