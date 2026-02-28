Vladislav Namestnikov headshot

Vladislav Namestnikov Injury: Is week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Namestnikov (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports Saturday.

Namestnikov has seven goals, 13 points, 28 PIM and 71 hits in 57 appearances in 2025-26. He sustained the injury during Friday's game against Anaheim. Walker Duehr is likely to draw into the lineup Sunday versus San Jose due to Namestnikov's absence.

Vladislav Namestnikov
Winnipeg Jets
