Vladislav Namestnikov Injury: Remains out Thursday
Namestnikov (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus the Sharks on Thursday.
Namestnikov will see his 2025-26 campaign end with him on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. When healthy, the 33-year-old forward struggled to produce, garnering eight goals and six helpers in 60 contests, his lowest point total of his career.
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