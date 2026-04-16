Vladislav Namestnikov headshot

Vladislav Namestnikov Injury: Remains out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Namestnikov (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus the Sharks on Thursday.

Namestnikov will see his 2025-26 campaign end with him on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. When healthy, the 33-year-old forward struggled to produce, garnering eight goals and six helpers in 60 contests, his lowest point total of his career.

Vladislav Namestnikov
Winnipeg Jets
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