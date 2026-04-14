Vladislav Namestnikov headshot

Vladislav Namestnikov Injury: Unavailable in Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Namestnikov (undisclosed) is not expected to suit up Tuesday in Utah.

Namestnikov didn't play in the first half of Winnipeg's back-to-back set Monday in Vegas. The veteran forward has made just five appearances since the Olympic break, accounting for one goal and a minus-3 rating while averaging 10:39 of ice time. His availability for the team's last game of the regular season Thursday versus San Jose remains to be seen.

Vladislav Namestnikov
Winnipeg Jets
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