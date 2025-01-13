Fantasy Hockey
Vladislav Namestnikov Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Namestnikov (lower body) won't play against Vancouver on Tuesday, according to John Lu of TSN.

Namestnikov skated on his own before Monday's practice but will miss his second straight game. He has accounted for nine goals, 20 points, 44 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and 52 hits across 43 outings this season. Due to Namestnikov's absence, Dominic Toninato will remain in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup.

