Vladislav Namestnikov Injury: Won't play Monday
Namestnikov (undisclosed) is unavailable for Monday's matchup against Vegas, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.
After being absent from Monday's morning skate, Namestnikov will miss at least one game. However, it's unclear if he will be ready to return before the end of the regular season. He has eight goals, 14 points, 76 shots on net and 76 hits in 60 outings this campaign.
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