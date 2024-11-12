Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Vladislav Namestnikov headshot

Vladislav Namestnikov News: Adds insurance tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Namestnikov scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Namestnikov has three goals and two assists over six games in November. He's not slowing down after an impressive October, and he's still seeing regular middle-six minutes and power-play time for the 15-1-0 Jets. For the season, Namestnikov has five goals, seven assists, 19 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 16 appearances. His 26.3 shooting percentage will drop, so fantasy managers likely will want to pivot to a hot hand once the 31-year-old's offense dips.

Vladislav Namestnikov
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now