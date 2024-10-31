Fantasy Hockey
Vladislav Namestnikov headshot

Vladislav Namestnikov News: Adds power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Namestnikov recorded a power-play assist and three hits in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

Namestnikov's offense cooled off almost as quickly as it sparked to life, but he has two assists over his last three contests. The 31-year-old remains in a middle-six role with power-play time, so he should level off at a decent scoring pace. He has seven points, six shots on net, 13 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating this season. All five of his assists have come on the power play.

Vladislav Namestnikov
Winnipeg Jets
