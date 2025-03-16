Vladislav Namestnikov News: Collects pair of helpers

Namestnikov notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Namestnikov earned his first multi-point effort since Feb. 1 versus the Capitals. The 32-year-old center had been cold on offense recently with just one goal over his previous 10 outings. He helped out on goals by Cole Perfetti and Dylan Samberg in this game. Namestnikov is up to 33 points, 78 shots on net, 71 hits, 42 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-21 rating over 64 appearances this season.