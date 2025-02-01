Fantasy Hockey
Vladislav Namestnikov headshot

Vladislav Namestnikov News: Consecutive multi-point efforts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 7:29pm

Namestnikov tallied two assists and four shots during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Namestnikov is clicking with speedy wingers Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti, generating four points in his last two games. The 32-year-old Namestnikov should continue to log top-six minutes during the absence of Adam Lowry (upper body), giving him solid short-term fantasy value on the high-flying Jets.

