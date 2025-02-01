Vladislav Namestnikov News: Consecutive multi-point efforts
Namestnikov tallied two assists and four shots during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.
Namestnikov is clicking with speedy wingers Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti, generating four points in his last two games. The 32-year-old Namestnikov should continue to log top-six minutes during the absence of Adam Lowry (upper body), giving him solid short-term fantasy value on the high-flying Jets.
