Vladislav Namestnikov News: Expected to be fine

Namestnikov should be fine after leaving Sunday's 4-2 loss to Carolina because of a concussion spotter Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports Monday.

Coach Scott Arniel told reporters Monday that Namestnikov had more of a nose issue than a head injury. The 32-year-old Namestnikov has 10 goals, 30 points, 73 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and 65 hits in 61 appearances this season. Namestnikov will probably be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Rangers.