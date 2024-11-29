Vladislav Namestnikov News: Hands out helper in loss

Namestnikov registered an assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Namestnikov has a goal and two helpers over his last five games, though he has just four shots on net in that span. The 32-year-old helped out on the second of Cole Perfetti's tallies in the contest. Namestnikov is up to 15 points, 26 shots, 28 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 24 appearances this season. He won't pace the offense, but he can chip in across multiple categories in a supporting role.