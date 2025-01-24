Fantasy Hockey
Vladislav Namestnikov headshot

Vladislav Namestnikov News: Logs assist Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Namestnikov notched an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over Utah.

Namestnikov didn't have as much success as linemates Cole Perfetti (hat trick) or Nikolaj Ehlers (goal, two assists). This was Namestnikov's third helper over his last two contests as he settles back into a second-line role following his recent absence due to a lower-body injury. The center is up to 23 points, 46 shots on net, 57 hits, 32 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 46 appearances.

