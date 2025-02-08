Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vladislav Namestnikov headshot

Vladislav Namestnikov News: On scoresheet again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 11:57am

Namestnikov generated an assist and went plus-1 Friday in a 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Namestnikov produced the secondary helper on Nikolaj Ehlers' 17th goal of the campaign late in the middle frame. Namestnikov has delivered a goal and five helpers during his four-game point streak and has gotten on the scoresheet in six of his last eight outings. The veteran forward is up to 10 goals, 19 helpers and a plus-18 rating through 52 appearances this campaign. Namestnikov is on track for his best season since 2017-18, when he accumulated 22 goals and 48 points over 81 regular-season games split between the Lightning and Rangers.

Vladislav Namestnikov
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now