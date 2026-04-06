Vladislav Namestnikov News: Ready to rock
Namestnikov (lower body) will play against Seattle on Monday.
Following an 18-game absence, Namestnikov will occupy a bottom-six role and could see power-play time with the second unit against the Kraken on Monday. He has contributed seven goals, 13 points, 70 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and 71 hits across 57 appearances this season.
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