Vladislav Namestnikov headshot

Vladislav Namestnikov News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Namestnikov (lower body) will play against Seattle on Monday.

Following an 18-game absence, Namestnikov will occupy a bottom-six role and could see power-play time with the second unit against the Kraken on Monday. He has contributed seven goals, 13 points, 70 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and 71 hits across 57 appearances this season.

Vladislav Namestnikov
Winnipeg Jets
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