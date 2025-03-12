Vladislav Namestnikov News: Scores in win over New York

Namestnikov scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. He also recorded three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-1 rating.

Namestnikov found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 30 via a deflection, and the 32-year-old has netted 11 goals across 62 outings on the season. He's scored double-digit goals in three of the last five seasons, but he's not much of a reliable fantasy option given his inconsistencies on a game-to-game basis.