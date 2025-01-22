Vladislav Namestnikov News: Two helpers in overtime win

Namestnikov notched two assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Namestnikov helped out on Gabriel Vilardi's go-ahead goal in the second period and Neal Pionk's overtime winner. This was Namestnikov's second game back from missing four contests due to a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old center has been limited to three helpers over nine outings since the holiday break. He's at 22 points, 46 shots on net, 56 hits, 31 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 45 appearances. Adam Lowry (upper body) is on injured reserve, so Namestnikov is likely to remain on the second line for a while.