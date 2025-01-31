Fantasy Hockey
Vladislav Namestnikov headshot

Vladislav Namestnikov News: Two-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Namestnikov scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

The veteran center opened the scoring early in the first period, snapping a 13-game goal drought in the process. Namestnikov has been productive since returning from a four-game absence in mid-January due to a lower-body injury, and over the last five contests he's collected five points while seeing shifts on the second power-play unit.

