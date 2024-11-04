Vladislav Namestnikov News: Two points in Sunday's win

Namestnikov scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

Namestnikov got the Jets on the board in the first period and helped out on Nikolaj Ehlers' empty-netter in the third. This was Namestnikov's second multi-point effort of the campaign, and he now has three goals, six assists, 10 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-10 rating over 12 contests. As long as he's seeing middle-six minutes and power-play time, he's got some appeal as a depth forward in fantasy.