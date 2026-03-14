Vojtech Cihar News: Hat trick in WHL win

Cihar scored three goals in WHL Kelowna's 5-1 win over Kamloops on Saturday.

Cihar picked up the hat trick to lead the way for the Rockets. He has five goals and seven assists over seven contests in March. For the season, he's up to 11 goals and 30 points over 29 appearances. The Kings prospect has dominated in the WHL -- as a European player, he could go to the AHL as soon as 2026-27.