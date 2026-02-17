Vojtech Cihar News: Nets two goals for Kelowna
Cihar scored twice on eight shots in WHL Kelowna's 7-2 win over Tri-City on Monday.
Cihar has scored five goals over his last four games. He's on a five-game point streak, his longest so far in the WHL. The Kings prospect is at a total of 15 points, 43 shots on net and a plus-3 rating for the Rockets since joining the team after the World Junior Championship.
