Vojtech Cihar News: Nets two goals for Kelowna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Cihar scored twice on eight shots in WHL Kelowna's 7-2 win over Tri-City on Monday.

Cihar has scored five goals over his last four games. He's on a five-game point streak, his longest so far in the WHL. The Kings prospect is at a total of 15 points, 43 shots on net and a plus-3 rating for the Rockets since joining the team after the World Junior Championship.

Vojtech Cihar
Los Angeles Kings
