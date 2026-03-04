Vojtech Cihar headshot

Vojtech Cihar News: Registers trio of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Cihar posted three assists in WHL Kelowna's 5-2 win over Spokane on Wednesday.

Cihar had gone two games without a goal prior to Wednesday. The Kings prospect is up to 21 points in 23 appearances for the Rockets this season. Cihar has impressed so far, but the 18-year-old winger will likely need more development time, either in the WHL or on loan in Europe, before he'll be NHL-ready.

Vojtech Cihar
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
