Vojtech Cihar News: Tallies twice for Kelowna

Cihar scored two goals in WHL Kelowna's 3-1 win over Kamloops in Game 1 on Friday.

Cihar was a point-per-game player in the regular season after joining the Rockets. He picked up 12 goals, 19 assists and a plus-18 rating over 31 appearances, and he's off to a strong start in the postseason as well. The Kings prospect should continue to be among Kelowna's top forwards.