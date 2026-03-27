Vojtech Cihar News: Tallies twice for Kelowna
Cihar scored two goals in WHL Kelowna's 3-1 win over Kamloops in Game 1 on Friday.
Cihar was a point-per-game player in the regular season after joining the Rockets. He picked up 12 goals, 19 assists and a plus-18 rating over 31 appearances, and he's off to a strong start in the postseason as well. The Kings prospect should continue to be among Kelowna's top forwards.
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